The forecourt of the State House was full to capacity as several celebrated Ghanaians including those in the movie industry storm there to pay their last respects to their late colleague, Reverend Stephen Prince Yawson alias Waakye.
The funeral ceremony, which was held at the forecourt of the State House, saw mourners from all walks of life throng there to celebrate the life of a man who once entertained them
The late actor died at the 37 Military Hospital on August 1, 2022, at the age of 52..
Waakye featured in several prominent Ghanaian movies and was ordained a Reverend Minister in 2021.
- How this policeman drowned while chasing galamseyers will break your heart [Audio+photos]
- Mankessim murder: Check out how much ‘Gravedigger’ was paid by accused chief
- Why NSMQ mistress married a white man will shock you [Watch]