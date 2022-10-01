The forecourt of the State House was full to capacity as several celebrated Ghanaians including those in the movie industry storm there to pay their last respects to their late colleague, Reverend Stephen Prince Yawson alias Waakye.

The funeral ceremony, which was held at the forecourt of the State House, saw mourners from all walks of life throng there to celebrate the life of a man who once entertained them

The late actor died at the 37 Military Hospital on August 1, 2022, at the age of 52..

Waakye featured in several prominent Ghanaian movies and was ordained a Reverend Minister in 2021.