Actress Nadia Buari has given fans some best looks from the wedding of her sister Samera as she releases never-before-seen photos on Instagram.

In the shots, Samera Buari and her sweetheart Seloame Baëta posed with her sisters and brothers. Nadia Buari is featured in the images.

Captioning the images Nadia Buari posted the frames on Instagram, saying: ”A beautiful day that would forever be etched in our hearts”.

Elsewhere on the gram, the actress has uploaded several images from the traditional wedding of Samera Buari and her husband.

Fans of the actress were thrilled by the recent photos from Samera and her husband’s white wedding, as many posted sweet compliments.