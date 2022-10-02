The final funeral rites of late Ghanaian actor, Reverend Stephen Prince Yawson alias Waakye, have been held.

The funeral ceremony was held at the forecourt of the State House.

The late actor died at the 37 Military Hospital on August 1, 2022, at the age of 52.

Waakye featured in several prominent Ghanaian movies and was ordained a Reverend Minister in 2021.

His funeral was graced by several celebrated Ghanaians including his colleagues in the movie industry.

Check out some photos shot by Adomonline’s Gershon Mortey: