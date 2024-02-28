Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy is not only promoting Ghana music but also the country’s local cuisine.

He introduced popular Haitian-American musician, Wyclef Jean to Ghana’s local delicacy, ‘waakye’ [rice and beans].

He taught him how to pronounce it in the local dialect and what it can be eaten with.

This was after the two had met at the just ended, Island Music Conference in Jamaica.

Stonebwoy used the opportunity to announce his Bhim Concert in December and his fans can’t keep calm.

The Ghanaian Afro-dancehall musician had honour the invitation by Wyclef to his house in Manhattan, USA.

Wyclef revealed that, he has been an ardent follower of Stonebwoy and adores his passion to linking the African culture to the global stage.

.@stonebwoy 1GAD and Legendary @wyclef are rockin' the morning and the good vibes are infectious. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/h06ZGOqSTu — Burniton Music Group® (@BurnitonMSG) February 28, 2024

Wyclef Jean described Stonebwoy as a genius who is beyond talented.

“He’s insanely talented… not even talented… so how do I define genius because I am a genius… I don’t define geniuses with eras. It’s about can you move a generation forward after you’ve gone? And that’s why I say he is a genius. I have watched him for a long time because he has moved Africa forward. I don’t know what happens when you put Haiti and Ghana together,” Wyclef said to Stonebwoy during the ‘waakye’ conversation in the USA.

Waakye and Vibes..

w/ @wyclef A Genius, A Foundation, Legendary, institution personified.

Need I say More?

🇬🇭 🇭🇹 🇧🇯 🌍 pic.twitter.com/wEjfDMmr4k — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) February 28, 2024

MORE: