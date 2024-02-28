Some unidentified persons have vandalised and stolen copper windings from a transformer belonging to the Electricity Company of Ghana Ltd (ECG).

This has plunged the entire town of Memp3asem, a suburb of Akyem Asene in the Asene-Manso-Akroso district of the Eastern region in darkness.

It occurred early Wednesday, February 28 between the hours of 2:00 and 3:00 am.

When ECG officials rushed to the scene, the noticed that, the thieves had pulled down the transformer from its pole mount plunging the entire community into darkness.

Some of the residents who spoke to Adom News thought it was a normal blackout.

They appealed to government and the ECG to act swiftly to replace the damaged transformer to connect them back on to the national grid.

Meanwhile, the Akyem Oda District Manager of ECG, Ing. Maxwell Essel ex­pressed worry about the destruc­tion and stealing of equipment of the company.

Though ECG will replace the transformer, he charged residents to be vigilant and help them caught the culprits.

Mr. Essel also appealed to residents to be law-abiding citizens and help protect government property.

