The Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has described the President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) as a blend of somber reflection and cautious optimism.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, he observed that, the President was apologetic about Ghana’s current economic challenges.

Mr. Cudjoe noted a departure from past rhetoric where external factors like Covid-19 and the Russia/Ukraine conflict were blamed for Ghana’s domestic woes.

“Sombre but hopeful SONA. The President actually sounded apologetic for the economic atrophy. For once Russia, Ukraine, and COVID were not scapegoated for our woes. He took full responsibility for the bad and good in his administration” he noted.

His comments follow President Akufo-Addo’s acknowledgment of the nation’s economic hardships during his address in Parliament.

“The President has ultimate responsibility. It would be an unwise President that would pretend to have all the answers, and refuse the advice of his officials, but the fact remains that the President holds the executive power” he stated.

ALSO READ:

SONA 2024: Asiedu Nketia and Nana Konadu refuse to shake hands in Parliament [Watch]

SONA 2024: I don’t drink alcohol – Akufo-Addo [Video]