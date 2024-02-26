The Founder and President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe says he is numb to the bad governance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Despite their friendship, Mr. Cudjoe said he no longer finds the President’s words credible and has ceased to be surprised by his failures.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, on Monday, February 26, 2024, Mr. Cudjoe indicated that, he has moved past disappointment to a point where he is not affected by the President’s actions.

“I’ve stopped being disappointed in my friend, the President. In fact, I have stopped listening to him actually. It is now not about being disappointed, I have gone beyond that. As one would put it, I’m now beyond be careful.

The person himself said that has done all he could and that the next captain would come and fix things,” the IMANI President said.

He added, “You know he is a very good friend; he has said very interesting things about me publicly and I like him for that but he has completely disappointed me.”

Mr. Cudjoe made these remarks while commenting on the State of the Nation’s Address (SONA), President Akufo-Addo is expected to present on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

