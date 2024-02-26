Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has promised to equip all public tertiary and secondary institutions with wi-fi zones for educational purposes.

He says the move will allow for further personal studies and research via the internet.

“As part of our education policy, we are going to make sure secondary and tertiary educational institutions have what we call a Wi-fi zone and so if you have to do your work and you have your laptop or tablet, if you go there you can connect to the Wi-fi and do your homework, do whatever you have to do and then you can submit your work to your lecturers,” he said.

Though details of how the promise will be rolled out is yet to be made public, the former President assures of commitment to fulfilling the promise.

“If you know NDC, we don’t promise what we can’t do. We will make sure every public tertiary and secondary institution has a wi-fi zone,” he emphasised.

The former President spoke at a campus connect event at the Savannah College of Education as part of the “Building Ghana Tour”.

He stressed that he is committed to enhancing the students loan scheme for students in colleges of education.

“We will be able to post you as soon as you are out of school. There are some people who finished three years ago and are still sitting at home because they have not been posted. It will come with a guarantee that we will do automatic postings,” he added.

He emphasised that the NDC has a track record of building tertiary institutions, arguing that the NDC has built more colleges of education than any other government.

According to him, “NDC has expanded education more than any other government in history and we are going to continue to do that because the livelihood of your children depend on it”.

He promised that the next NDC government if voted into power would adopt the Savannah College of Education and further enhance facilities in the school.