The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his recent call to review the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy during his State of the Nation Address.

They believe that this is a necessary step towards ensuring the long-term sustainability and effectiveness of the policy.

The GNECC has been a strong advocate for accessible and quality education for all Ghanaians, and we recognize the significant impact the Free SHS policy has had on increasing enrollment rates and reducing the financial burden on families.

However, we also acknowledge that there have been challenges in implementing the policy, including issues with infrastructure, resources, and quality.

We welcome President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to addressing these challenges and his recognition of the need for a comprehensive review of the policy. We believe that this review will provide an opportunity to identify areas where improvements can be made and to ensure that the policy is aligned with the needs and aspirations of all Ghanaians.

The GNECC calls on all stakeholders, including parents, teachers, students, civil society organizations, and policymakers, to engage constructively in this review process. We must work together to find solutions that will ensure that every Ghanaian child has access to quality education that will enable them to reach their full potential.

We urge the government to prioritize investments in education infrastructure, teacher training, and learning materials to address the challenges faced by schools under the Free SHS policy. We also encourage the government to consider alternative funding sources and partnerships to ensure the long-term sustainability of the policy.

The GNECC remains committed to working with all stakeholders to promote accessible and quality education for all Ghanaians. We believe that through collaboration and dialogue, we can build a stronger and more inclusive education system that will benefit generations to come.