The President of IMANI-Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has questioned President Akufo-Addo’s motives for terminating the contracts of Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang and Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Services (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah.

To him, the President’s decision lacked transparency and explanation, particularly concerning the abrupt termination of the SSNIT Director-General’s appointment.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Cudjoe revealed the accomplishments achieved under the leadership of the outgoing officials, especially in safeguarding pension funds and enhancing financial performance.

He cautioned that these abrupt actions without proper explanation could harm the country’s interests, the government’s credibility, the party’s reputation, and the political prospects of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“First, it was the GRA board and its Commissioner that got axed crudely by an executive fiat – no reasons given. However, under the previous board, Ghana has, for the first time, attained 14% tax to GDP (from 11-12% for many years), a critical milestone under Ghana’s IMF programme. Now, SSNIT’s Director-General, who has 9 months left of his tenure, has been sacked by the President with immediate effect. There are no reasons given for terminating the DG.

“The DG’s foresight and a bit of luck prevented our pensions from the unforgiving jaws of the cantankerous debt restructuring programme (DDEP) by holding minimal government paper. The DG’s leadership has been unrepentant in chasing government arrears and expanding coverage to the self-employed. The leadership has managed to divest SSNIT’s ownership in hotels to prevent haemorrhaging pension funds. Crucially, SSNIT has been scaling down on real estate investment, which has never been profitable but beloved by politicians with control over SSNIT,” he pointed out.

Read full post below:

