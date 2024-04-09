An Accra High Court has granted an application for abridgement of time for the hearing of the case seeking to compel President Akufo-Addo to receive the Anti-LGBTQ bill from parliament.

This decision will ensure the court expeditiously hears the case, filed by NDC MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, who is demanding several declarations over the President’s refusal to receive the bill from parliament.

On Monday, March 18, a letter addressed to Parliament and signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, requested Parliament to refrain from sending the anti-gay bill to President Akufo-Addo for his assent.

The decision, according to Nana Bediatuo Asante, stems from the acknowledgement of two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court against the bill.

The letter emphasised that it would be improper for Parliament to proceed with transmitting the Bill to President Akufo-Addo for any action until the matters before the court are addressed.

Furthermore, it was disclosed that the Attorney-General has advised the President against taking any action regarding the Bill until the issues raised in the legal suits are resolved by the Supreme Court.

However, Mr Dafeamekpor in his suit is seeking a declaration that the President cannot prevent Parliament from transmitting a bill that has been passed to him.

He is also seeking a declaration that, the President can only assent to or refuse to assent to a bill within seven days unless the bill has been referred to the Council of State, according to Article 106(1) and (7) of the Constitution.

Again, Mr Dafeamekpor is asking for a declaration that the letter dated March 18, 2024, addressed to the Clerk of Parliament and signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, is in contravention of the Constitution.

He is also seeking an order directing the President to withdraw this letter.

The suit also includes a request for any further orders or directions that the court may deem necessary.

Background

Parliament passed the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, on Wednesday, February 28.

Among other things, the bill punishes those who take part in LGBTQ sexual acts, as well as those who promote the rights of gay, lesbian or other non-conventional sexual or gender identities with time in prison.

Although a section of the public have welcomed the bill, others including CHRAJ have raised many concerns including discrimination against people and their freedoms as stated in the constitution.

However, Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, says no part of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (Anti-LGBTQ Bill) infringes on the laws in the 1992 constitution.

Already, the Finance Ministry has advised President Akufo-Addo against signing it, expressing concerns that the country could face serious financial challenges if the president goes ahead to assent to the bill.

The ministry warned that Ghana could lose more than $3 billion in funding from the World Bank for various programmes and projects.

In response, President Akufo-Addo reassured the international community of Ghana’s commitment to upholding human rights despite the recent passage of the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, popularly known as the Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.

Addressing concerns during a diplomatic engagement, the President emphasised that Ghana remains steadfast in its long-standing reputation for respecting human rights and adherent to the rule of law.

He clarified that the Bill is facing a legal challenge at the Supreme Court and that until a decision is arrived at, no action would be taken by his government on the private Member’s bill.

READ ALSO: