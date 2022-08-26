The Accra Tourism Information Centre has been crowded with mourners of veteran actor Prince Yawson, popularly known as ‘Waakye’.

The one week celebration of the icon, who made the profession attractive for other Kumawood stakeholders, is being held at the venue.

Members of the Creative Arts Industry have graced the event to commiserate with the grieving family and offer their support.

The likes of Grace Omaboe (Maame Dokono), Abrobe, Bob Smith Jnr (Diaboloman), Aneiku Sagoe, Nana CK, Mark Okraku Mantey, George Quaye (Aboagye) and members of the Obra Group were present.

Mourners were in a somber mood when mother of the deceased was dancing her sorrows away during a live band performance of some highlife medley.

See photos and videos below: