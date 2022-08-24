Former Tamale Central Member of Parliament (MP), Inusah Fuseini, has confirmed fraud and money laundering charges against his son, Abdul Inusah in the United States.

Mr Fuseini says he is terribly disappointed about the reports.

The former Lands and Natural Resources Minister has described the development as a conspiracy, explaining his son’s documents were used for the crime.

“As a father, my son told me that one of his colleague students wanted a car and he has documents that allow him to auction vehicles, and it turned out the student was involved in a romance fraud,” he told Accra-based Asaaseradio.com.

Evidence at trial revealed that the 31-year-old man was part of a conspiracy that targeted victims using false personas via email, text messaging, and online dating and social media websites.

Abdul Inusah charged with fraud and money laundering

The acts span “from at least January 2018 through at least December 2019,” per the report.

Some of them involved “his role in a Huntington-based scheme that defrauded individuals in multiple states through the use of false online personas.”

In the statement published on the DOJ’s website, the jury is said to have found the former MP’s son “guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and two counts of wire fraud.

“The wire fraud counts involve a pair of $2,000 Zelle wire transfers to Inusah from the money obtained using the ‘Miarama’ false persona in January 2019.”

Mr Inusah is expected to be sentenced on November 21, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.