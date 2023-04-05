The organisers of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) have released a statement clarifying an error that was made in this year’s Best New Artiste category.

According to the VGMA Board, rapper Jay Bhad is no longer part of the category after careful review.

“One of the submissions made, which has generated high public interest, is Jay Bahd’s inclusion in the Best New Artiste category. After deliberations, the Board agrees that Jay Bahd is not new to the scheme, because of his shared nomination on Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ for Collaboration of the Year in 2021. This means, he’s not eligible as a nominee for the Best New Artiste category of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. The error has been corrected, and Jay Bahd and his team have been informed accordingly. The inconvenience is deeply regretted,” they wrote.

The statement also indicates that, Jay Bahd’s decision was one out of a number of others that were presented by artistes, their managers and other industry stakeholders.

This review was made possible by a one-week provisional window that the Board introduced this year for addressing errors and omissions in the nominations.

Jay Bahd was nominated in the New Artiste of the Year category with artistes such as Ewura Abena, Lasmid, Chief One, DJ Azonto, Malcolm Nuna and DJay.

In the meantime, the grand finale of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is slated for the 6th May, 2023.

The event will come off at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

Read full statement below

PRESS RELEASE

Wednesday, 5th April 2023

THE 24TH VGMA NOMINATIONS REVIEW

On the night of the Nominees Announcement Show for the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, a one-week provisional window for addressing errors and omissions was announced.

Following this announcement, a number of well-meaning stakeholders made several submissions to the Board.

These concerns have been reviewed and responses have been sent to the various petitioners. One of the submissions made, which has generated high public interest, is Jay Bahd’s inclusion in the Best New Artiste category.

After deliberations, the Board agrees that Jay Bahd is not new to the scheme, because of his shared nomination on Yaw Tog’s ‘Sore’ for Collaboration of the Year in 2021.

This means, he’s not eligible as a nominee for the Best New Artiste category of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The error has been corrected, and Jay Band and his team have been informed accordingly. The inconvenience is deeply regretted.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Academy Member Austin Woode, for taking advantage of these Errors and Omissions window to help correct this oversight.

To the general public, we are extremely grateful for the level of engagement, submissions, and contributions during this one-week provisional window.

We trust that this will lead to a more robust scheme for the industry. To this end, we would like to notify the general public and stakeholders of the VGMA Review scheduled within 90 days after this year’s edition.

Thus, anyone with idem or concerns about the scheme should kindly email info@ghanarnusicawards.com.

Finally, do note that the grand finale of the 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is now slated for the 6″‘ of May 2023. The event will come off at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre, and will show live on TV3, and worldwide via the Ghana Music Awards socials.

Thank you.

The 24th VGMA Board

READ MORE: