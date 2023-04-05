The 1st National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Danquah Smith Buttey has said that former President John Dramani Mahama is no threat to the party’s electoral fortunes in the 2024 polls.

To him, even in presidential primaries, Mahama is unable to secure 100% votes, how much more during the general elections.

“Mahama is no threat to the NPP. If NDC likes they should skip presidential primaries and let Mahama go unopposed. Even when he was the only candidate in 2020, he got 92% of the votes how much more now that he has contenders” the NPP man scoffed.

Chairman Buttey indicated that, there is no banter between the NPP and NDC over the “True State of the Nation.”

Rather, he explained that, NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim’s response to NDC’s ‘True State of the Nation Address’ was to address the lies purported by the opposition party.

“No we will not respond to anything. But if you sit down and listen to the lies without responding, it makes people think they are true. That is why we came out with the true state of the whole show. So it’s not a banter between ourselves and the NDC. We only responded to the lies” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, he said.

