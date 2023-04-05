New Patriotic Party (NPP) First Vice Chairman, Danquah Smith, has descended on former President Mahama over his comments on the quality of food provided for students in Senior High Schools (SHS).

To him, for a former President to say that food served in second-cycle schools are not even fit for dogs was wrong and should be ignored.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday said since the inception of the free SHS, it is the same food that was and is still being served to the children.

He added that, the food the students eat at home is different from what they eat at school and so his comment was in a bad taste.

“We have had so many children completing school and eating the same food he (Mahama) claims is not even fit for dogs. No one will get the same food they eat at home while in school. So Mahama’s comment is neither here nor there.

“You want to be President for a country you claim the children are eating food meant for dogs, then when you are voted into power, you are going to be President over dogs. Stop disgracing the party because some of these comments are not healthy,” he stated.

Mr Mahama in his campaign tour in the Central region expressed worry about the poor nature of the food being served in the various Senior High Schools (SHSs) as part of the implementation of the government’s flagship programme free SHS policy.

According to him, the poor nature of the food being served to the students makes them sick and uncomfortable.

But Mr Smith has advised Mr Mahama to come up with pragmatic measures rather than throwing tantrums.

