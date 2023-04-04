The Ashanti Regional Organiser of the School Feeding Caterers, Mercy Ofosu Mensah has called on President Akufo-Addo as a matter of urgency address all challenges with the programme.

According to her, she will be very heartbroken should the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lose power because of challenges with the programme.

She expressed these statements on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem after caterers in the Ashanti region besieged the Regional Coordinating Council over their unpaid allowances.

The frustrated caterers have threatened not to cook for children ahead of school reopening.

Reacting to this, Mercy Mensah said they have been quiet all this time about their challenges and used their own monies to cook for school children due to their love for NPP.

However, she indicated that, the situation is getting out of hand and needs the attention of President Akufo-Addo.

“This matter wasn’t supposed to come out but I believe it is the work of God because the President is not probably aware so the publicity will let him know what is happening,” she noted.

Mercy Mensah added that, they are making their concerns known to enable government fix the challenges ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“We don’t want NPP to go to opposition because of School Feeding so we will beg our party leaders to act immediately. They should at least pay the arrears for an academic year so we can continue,” she said.

Meanwhile, the caterers in the region have withdrawn their services over unpaid arrears amidst threats to throw away the meals cooked by colleagues who may go contrary to the decision.

In support, the Organiser said they expect members to show solidarity in this difficult time and comply with the directive.

