Renowned Ghanaian gospel musician, Patience Nyarko has commended the organisers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) for their unwavering dedication to maintaining one of Ghana’s most prestigious music awards.

In an interview on Adom FM‘s Entertainment Hall show with host Mike 2, she said if VGMA organisers were Ghanaians, the award scheme would have been ended.

“When we look at awards ceremonies in Ghana, we have witnessed many come and go, but the VGMA has endured. People often wonder why a Nigerian company is behind a Ghanaian event, but the truth is, if it were organized by Ghanaians, it might not have lasted this long” Patience Nyarko said during the interview.

The gospel act praised the VGMA organisers for their dedication to the Ghanaian music industry, noting that, the award ceremony has played a pivotal role in promoting and elevating Ghanaian music on the global stage.

She said there are few events in the Ghanaian creative industry that command the same level of respect and admiration as the VGMA, therefore, the organisers deserve recognition for their efforts.

“With the Ghana Music Awards, I think it has helped Ghana music. We should evaluate the industry and identify which event has the same level of buzz and mileage as the VGMA,” she stated.

However, Nyarko expressed concerns about the fairness of the VGMA, particularly in the selection of award winners.

She cited her song “Obi Nyanime” as an example, claiming it deserved the Most Popular Song of the Year but didn’t get any nomination.

“The only thing I think they don’t do well is fairness,” Nyarko stated. “Look at my song, ‘Obi Nyanime’ – it was popular and deserved Most Popular Song of the Year, but it never happened. But I understand that business people will think about their interests, so it’s okay” she noted.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), organized by Charterhouse Productions, has been a prominent fixture in the Ghanaian music industry for many years.

It celebrates and recognizes outstanding achievements in the Ghanaian music scene and has played a significant role in promoting local talent on the global stage.

Despite some criticisms and challenges, it remains one of the most anticipated events on the Ghanaian entertainment calendar, showcasing the vibrancy and diversity of the nation’s music industry.

Meanwhile, throwing light on how Ghana Music Awards came to life in an interview on JoyNews, Mrs Theresa Ayoade said her Nigerian husband got the idea when he saw two Ghanaian artists arguing over who is the most popular at the backstage of Agoro, another TV production he came up with.

Being a sales expert with the Multimedia Group at the time as well as a creative lover, the CEO said she hopped onto the idea and that led to the creation of the country’s most reputable music award event.

MORE: