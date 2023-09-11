Former head of the Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu, has expressed the sentiments of the campaign team and supporters of Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen following his decision to withdraw from the New Patriotic Party’s presidential election.

Alan Kyerematen, who secured third place with 95 votes in the party’s super delegates election, surprised his followers on Tuesday, September 5, when he announced his withdrawal from the race.

In a press statement, he officially confirmed his withdrawal from the presidential primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023 citing bias and intimidation of his supporters at the grassroots.

But Charles Owusu who is a staunch supporter expressed his disappointment in Mr. Kyerematen’s decision.

He could not fathom why the presidential hopeful could kowtow to petty intimidation and machinations ahead of the race.

As someone who is not a first-timer in such race, Mr. Owusu expected the former Trade Minister to know better.

He stated emphatically that, Alan Kyerematen’s reasons for withdrawal as “unconvincing.”

“If Alan Kyerematen didn’t foresee intimidation and other issues, then I am surprised. He should not have contested in the first place,” Mr. Owusu stressed.

He added that, no one should blame Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia or President Akufo-Addo for the harm done.