A distinguished journalist with Multimedia Group Limited, Harriet Achiaa Osei, also known as Akua Akyaa Oyiakwan, has received two prestigious awards in two months.

The first accolade was conferred on her on March24, 2024.

She was honoured as the African Female Reporter of the Year by the Ladies in Media Awards, an esteemed platform that recognizes the contributions of female journalists across the African continent.

The second recognition came on May 12 where she was bestowed with the International Women of Peace Award by the International Peace Advocate.

This international accolade is bestowed upon women who play exemplary roles in advocating for peace through their respective mediums.

The International Women of Peace Award celebrates the exceptional efforts and accomplishments of women who have dedicated themselves to advancing peace and fostering positive change in their communities and beyond.

Recipients of this award are individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, courage, and commitment to resolving conflicts, advocating for social justice, empowering marginalized communities, and promoting non-violent solutions to complex issues.

This award serves to recognize the remarkable resilience and determination exhibited by activists, peacemakers, humanitarians, and advocates for women’s rights in the face of adversity.

It also honours the significant achievements of women who have tirelessly worked to build bridges and promote peace and understanding among diverse cultures.

Notable personalities who have been previously honoured for their outstanding contributions to society include gospel musician Diana Asamoah, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, Sweetie Abochie, among others.

