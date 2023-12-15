A man believed to be in his early 40s has been found dead behind the Casanova drinking bar near Melcom in the Cape Coast Metropolis of the Central Region.

Residents who have been gripped with fear say the deceased is not known in the area.

They therefore suspect he was killed and dumped behind the drinking spot.

Kasapa News reports he was found wearing an orange Lacoste and a jeans trouser on Thursday.

The police has since visited the scene and conveyed the body to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for preservation and identification.

The police has appealed to the general public to help identify the deceased and also urged families whose relatives have gone missing to visit the hospital for identification.

ALSO READ: