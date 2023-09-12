An 18-year-old boy has been found dead at Gomoa Buduatta in the Gomoa East District of the Central region.

The lifeless body of the boy, who is yet to be identified, was discovered by a fence wall along the Buduatta-Dominase road on Monday.

Residents who have been left in shock told Adom News they suspect he was murdered and dumped in the area.

A resident, Yaw Nyame, said they found building blocks and offensive weapons by the body.

He added that, the deceased also had cutlass wounds on his head.

ALSO READ: