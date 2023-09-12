Residents of Abunyanya, a farming community in the Nkwanta North of the Oti Region, have appealed to the Member of Parliament, John Oti Kwabena Bless to immediately intervene in the completion of an abandoned maternity block in the area.

The construction of the maternity block with its auxiliary facilities at Abunyanya was anticipated to bring relief to pregnant women who have to travel to Kpassa for maternal healthcare.

The project which was expected to provide enough accommodation for patients, has since been left to rot.

It was also observed during Adom News’ visit that, the facility also lacked staff, beds and security personnel.

As an immediate measure, an aspiring Assembly member for the area, Abubakar Alhassan donated some logistics to the facility.

He said it forms part of his contribution to ensure the people in the community have access to good healthcare.

Mr. Alhassan joined calls on the MP to push for the completion of the project.

Also, the chief of the community Ubor Bijilah Nakoja expressed worry about the MP’s inability to lobby for the completion of such an important project.

He appealed to the government and other organisations to help complete the project to reduce congestion at the facility.

Meanwhile, some residents said the lack of a maternity facility to manage antenatal and postnatal cases in the community put the lives of pregnant women in danger.

ALSO READ: