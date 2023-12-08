The Abuakwa Police in Kumasi of the Ashanti Region, are investigating the death of a man, in his middle 40s suspected to have been killed and dumped near river Dwahyen.

The deceased whose identity is unknown was found in a prone position at the river bank near a rice farm at 10am on November 27, 2023.

According to a police report, one David Asare, the Assemblyman of Denchemuoso-Techiman and one Stephen Kede, of Ohwimasi Hill Top, reported the case at Dench-Tech Station.

The police visited the scene and upon thorough checks on the body, found bruises on the face, which gave credence to suspicion that perhaps the man was killed and the body dumped there.

He was wearing blue and white boxer shorts, black, white T-shirt and a singlet.

The police said photographs were taken, after which the body was deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital(KATH) mortuary for preservation awaiting identification.

