A 21-year-old man has been found dead in a bizarre state at Abura Emprow in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.

Reports suggest the deceased was travelling to Accra from Abura Dunkwa to visit his father but alighted at Abura Emprow to witness a festival.

In an interview with Adom News, the Assembly Member for Abura Kwaman/Patoako Electoral Area Ebenezer Annobil says, he had a distress call about the incident from residents.

Mr Annobil said he rushed to the scene to find the body in a bizarre state.

The Assemblyman said he suspects the deceased was killed by unknown assailants with the body dumped on the road for the car to run on it.

He said, he found clothes believed to be for the deceased about 100 meters away from where the lifeless body laid.

The body has since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation while investigation is ongoing.

ALSO READ: