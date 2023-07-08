The Assemblyman for the Akyem Tafo Ahenbronum electoral area in the Abuakwa North Municipality of the Eastern Region, Kwabena Addo Sarpong, met his untimely death during the Ohum Festival celebration at New Tafo.

While riding his motorbike, he was struck by a speeding vehicle, resulting in his death.

Mr Sarpong was attempting to cross the road from the Akyem Kukurantumi junction towards the Akyem New Tafo township when the incident occurred.

The vehicle, moving at a high speed, collided with him, instantly killing him.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the vehicle dragged the Assemblyman approximately two meters away from the scene before coming to a halt.

The driver of the vehicle, whose identity remains unknown, fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Nana Adwoa Duako, speaking on behalf of the family of the late Assembly member, appealed to the public for their assistance in apprehending the driver.

The sudden and tragic demise of the Assemblyman has left the entire Akyem Tafo town engulfed in grief, as residents express their shock and sorrow.

The body of the late Assemblyman has been taken to the Akyem Kukurantumi Community Hospital.

The authorities are actively investigating the incident in the hopes of bringing the driver to justice.

