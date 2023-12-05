West Ham have offered a £25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of burglars who broke into Kurt Zouma’s home.

Thieves broke in before Sunday’s game with Crystal Palace while the defender and his family were in the house.

No-one was harmed but “items of significant value and of huge personal and sentimental importance” were taken.

“To have someone break into your home is a terrifying experience,” said West Ham joint-chair David Sullivan.

“I hope this reward will help bring the individuals to justice and prevent others from going through a similar ordeal.”

Zouma, 29, did not play in the match against Palace, which finished 1-1 at London Stadium.