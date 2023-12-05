The chief of Gbese Sonmenaa, Nii Adote Adaawulu I, has also added to the generous donations going in for the victims of the VRA-induced floods.
The chief sent an army of dressmakers with their sewing machines and fabrics from Accra to North Tongu in the Volta region to sew free dresses for displaced school pupils in the constituency.
After spending three days sewing, the chief and his team climaxed with an event for the kids in the community.
In an appreciation post, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa thanked the chief and his team for the kind gesture.
“We are truly one people. God bless you all — North Tongu will never forget your extraordinary kindness.” He said.
