The Indiana Pacers reached the semi-finals of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament with a 122-112 win over the Boston Celtics.

Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton scored 26 points and made 13 assists and 10 rebounds – his first triple-double – at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Pacers will face the winners of Tuesday’s other Eastern Conference quarter-final between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the Western Conference quarter-finals, the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Sacramento Kings 127-117.

Brandon Ingram led the way for the Pelicans with 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points and Domantas Sabonis recorded 26 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for the second-seeded Kings, who suffered a third defeat by the Pelicans this season.

The Pelicans will meet the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers or fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns in the semis, which will be played in Las Vegas on Thursday. The final takes place on Saturday.

All matches except the final count towards the regular-season standings.