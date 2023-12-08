Residents and chiefs of Senya Bereku in the Central region have clashed with military officers in their attempt to prevent the commissioning of lands to soldiers.

The Minister of Defense and Interior, along with the Military High Command, are expected in Gomoa Fetteh to allocate lands acquired in Gomoa Fetteh to military officers.

However, chiefs and residents argue that, the disputed land rightfully belongs to Senya Bereku, not Gomoa Fetteh.

Currently, the programme is in limbo and angry chiefs of Senya Bereku are resolved not to leave the site until the last person falls.

The Acting Chief of the Senya Bereku Traditional Council, Nenyi Kweku Kormittey, said they will not permit the military to take control of the 101 acres of land.

The clash between residents, chiefs, and military officers have created tense with Senya Bereku chiefs claiming ownership of the land.

The standoff remains unresolved, and the atmosphere is charged as the chiefs are ready to face-off with the military.

