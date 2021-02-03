The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has expressed reservations about the suitability of hydrogen peroxide in the fight against coronavirus.

According to the Director-General of the GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the current evidence about the efficacy of the solution is not convincing enough.

“We have not had enough convincing evidence on its safety but we will continue to research, listen and read literature on it but people may use it based on personal decisions,” he said.

A retired professor of the University of Ghana Medical School, College of Health Sciences, Prof Ayettey has said research conducted by a team of medical scientists and doctors has proved the efficacy of hydrogen peroxide on Covid-19 virus.

The solution, according to him, is safe to use in a low concentration and could be applied to reduce viral load in the oral and nasal cavities of Covid-19 patients and to inactivate the viruses they shed.

He told JoyNews‘ Samson Lardy on Newsfile that he recommends the use of hydrogen peroxide as immediate protection against the virus.

However, reacting to the comments on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Dr Kuma-Aboagye said his outfit cannot be firm on that yet.

“If you put it out there and it causes any havoc, it will be to our detriment so we want to be cautious as possible till the world is convinced,” he urged.