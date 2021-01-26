President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, have taken their turn to pay their last respects to the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.

They were accompanied by the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady, Samira Bawumia to the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei-Opare was also in attendance.

There was heavy security presence as they throng the AICC auditorium in queue.

After they filed past the mortal remains, they went to express their condolences once again to the bereaved family.

This was in the early hours of Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

The day has been set aside for current and former heads of constitutional bodies to pay their respects to the late first President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

Meanwhile, Mr Rawlings’ funeral will be held at the Independence Square in Accra from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Wednesday, January 27.

The late Statesman died in the early hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Watch the video attached above: