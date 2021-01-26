Sultry singer, Adina Thembi’s passionate performance of Bryan Adams’ ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ on the night brought tears to the eyes of the late president’s family.

Although there were a number of other performances on the night, Adina’s time on stage remains the most moving of them all.

Adina performing (Everything I do) I do it for you by Bryan Adams.

Halfway through her rendition of the famous song, Adina couldn’t hold back her own tears.

However, with much effort, the Ghanaian-South African songstress maintained her composure through to the end of her set.

The performance left many in tears, including the wife and children of the late statesman.

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings

The vigil, which was held at the Air Force Officers Mess forms part of the four-day funeral rites being held for former President Rawlings.

Watch video of Adina’s performance below: