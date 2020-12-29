Ghanaian songstress, Adina Thembi has replied a Twitter user who was not enthused by her style of judging during the 2020 Mentor music reality show organized by TV3.

In a post, this tweep asserted that Adina’s style was “one way” as she repeated, “I think”.

According to the tweep, Adina should have used some musical terminologies to spice up her pronouncement.

“#TV3Mentor Adina is always like, “I think”. You judge one way kraa dodo. Get some musical terminologies to spice up your judgement. #IThinkology,” the tweep wrote.

The ‘Why’ singer, who does not see anything wrong with her way of judging, replied: “Don’t your opinions come from your mind? If it’s in the mind then it means you thought about it! Why should I carry book-long terminologies when I can speak normally and still get the message across? Mo pri oooo yieeee.”