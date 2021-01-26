Ghanaian preacher, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has reacted to Cecilia Marfo’s alleged violent conduct against fellow musician, Brother Sammy, some months ago.

The Gospel musician and Prophetess, was said to have, under the guise of being directed by the Holy Spirit, slapped Brother Sammy at an event.

Reacting to the incidence during a discussion on UTV, the Heaven’s Gate Ministry leader said he would have slapped Cecilia Marfo if he were in Brother Sammy’s position.

He recounted how he slapped a guy he delivered at his church after he [the guy] slapped him during the deliverance.

Prophet Kumchacha, explaining his comments further said the Holy Spirit does not slap people, adding that he would’ve beaten Cecilia Marfo exorcise her of the spirit that was slapping people through her.

Cecilia Marfo is currently in the news for snatching a microphone from Joyce Blessing and subsequently embarrassing her at an event in Kumasi.