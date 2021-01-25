Gospel star, Joyce Blessing, has proven that she has got a strong heart after gospel artiste, Cecilia Marfo, disgraced her in public.

The ‘Unbreakable’ hitmaker has dropped her first reaction after the incident between her and Madam Marfo.

Miss Blessing has taken to social media to react after her colleague musician snatched a microphone from her while performing.

In her post, she is captured in a video singing on stage.

She captioned the video: “This Mantel upon me is not by might (THANK U JESUS) still unbreakable.”

In the controversial video, everything was cool and Miss Blessing was seen ministering a gentle song when madam Marfo popped up from the crowd.

And with great energy, she went straight to Miss Blessing and left her in shock by taking the microphone from her hand in a manner that seemed as though she was doing something wrong.