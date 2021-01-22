Ghanaian songstress, Adina Thembi, has left Ghanaians in awe with her latest throwback photo.

According to Miss Thembi, the photo was taken during her graduation at the Wesley Girls’ Senior High School (SHS) in Cape Coast.

In the photo, she was spotted adorned with a sash as she receives what is believed to be a certificate from a school authority.

From the photo, the killing me softly singer has not changed much in her looks and it is amazing how she has kept the same smile all these years.

Her caption for the photo on her social media pages saw her acknowledge God for how far she had come in life.

Throwback to my graduation day in Wesley Girls’ High School! 🧑🏾‍🎓…few months after, this little girl would go on and win Stars Of the future, with a car and a record deal to her name ready to embark on her musical journey! 💪🏾💪🏾

Look how far we’ve come!

Many followers have liked and commented on the photo, with some saying that she has always been a beacon of beauty.