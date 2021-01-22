Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla
Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla

Dancehall musician, Livingstone Satekla, popularly known as Stonebwoy, is undoubtedly one of the best male celebrities in Ghana.

Stonebwoy got married to Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla, a few years ago and fans love how they scream love in their faces.

The award-winning musician and his wife are among the few inspiring fans and making them believe in love again amid all the celebrity breakups and divorce.

READ ALSO:

Mrs Satekla on Tuesday, January 19, 2020, celebrated her birthday. And as part of the celebration, the couple went on a holiday getaway.

It seems the celebration isn’t over yet. The two are seen spending quality time together at the beach all loved-up.

They are definitely serving some couple goals at the beginning of 2021 and it’s lovely how they do it. They indeed are making us fall in love again.