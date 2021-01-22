Actor and comedian, Clement Ashitey, popularly known as Clemento Suarez, has graced social media with beautiful photos of his gorgeous sister.

As someone who rarely puts his family out in the media space, it is not clear what informed his decision.

One of the photos saw Clemento’s adorable sister in an African print dress and a pony hairstyle beaming with smiles for the camera.

Sister of Clemento Suarez

Another saw her wearing a black and white stripped top with an afro hairstyle and a dangling earring.

The comic actor, who indicated in his caption that he has missed his sister, said she is up for sale.

I haven’t seen my cute lil sis for some time. But I’m selling her, any good caring rich responsible guy to get this angel. I miss you @adwoa_i_nhyira.