Actor and comedian, Clement Ashitey, popularly known as Clemento Suarez, has caused a stir with his latest photo which features his wife.

Husband and wife have been spotted serving fashion goals as they step out in different shades of green outfit.

Mr Ashitey was clad in a soldier-green kaftan with red trims while his wife rocked a dress with flowery design on it.

Mrs Ashitey had a neat perm cut and a make-up to compliment her look.

They beamed with smiles as they pose for the camera with a friend who was in a similar outfit as Suarez.

Clemento took to his Instagram page to share the adorable photo which has warmed the hearts of fans and followers, who have showered them with praises.