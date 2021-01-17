Mason Mount scored the only goal of the game as Chelsea overcome strong resistance to beat 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Frank Lampard’s side looked the better team for much of the match, but it was the host who carved out the best chance of the half when Ivan Cavaleiro, the goalscoring hero against Spurs in midweek, miscued a golden chance over the bar when found unmarked on the penalty spot.

Fulham’s hopes of an upset took a significant hit when Antonee Robinson was shown a straight red card moments before the break for a lunging challenge on Cesar Azpilicueta – the sort of tackle that can look harsh when punished by a sending off, yet one that the new rules are determined to stamp out.

And the pressure from Chelsea finally paid off after a second-half spent largely in Fulham’s final third, with Mount drilling home from the edge of the box to end the hosts’ brave resistance.

The win, only Chelsea’s second in seven Premier League games, moves Lampard’s side up to seventh in the table. Fulham remain in the bottom three and four points from safety.