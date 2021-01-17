Bulldog

Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka Bulldog, has shared his first post after he was granted bail following his arrest by the National Intelligence Bureau.

He showed gratitude to friends in the political sphere, his family and other loved ones who showed concern when he was off the radar.

This was after he appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, for making statements that the police think threatened President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Charged with “offensive conduct, conducive to breaches of the peace,” Mr Hanson pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Evelyn Asamoah, admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢70,000.00 with three sureties. Two must be public servants.

But he has thanked National Democratic Congress (NDC) bigwigs such as former President Johm Dramani Mahama and the national organiser of the NDC, Joshua Akamba for their wise counselling when he was put in a cell.

Innumerable thanks to my big brothers His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Ibrahim Mahama.

Your Excellency, the consolatory call and wise counsel was humbling! God bless you sir.

To the national organizer of the NDC, comrade Joshua Akamba, the entire executive, leadership, rank and file of the National Democratic Congress around the world, words cannot express my appreciation for the concern and support.

Thank you so much. To my family and friends in the entertainment and media landscape I say thank you for the love and support.

To Despite Media God bless you all for the love. To my wife and prayer pillar, my dad, siblings and entire family, thank you for being there.

To the personnel of BNI and the Ghana Police Service, I salute your professionalism.

To the inmates I spent time with in the roughest and toughest cell in Ghana (striking force), I say be strong and God keep you safe.

To my entire legal team you are exceptional.

To every prayer said for me by friends, family, acquaintances, well wishers and unknown admirers, God bless you all.

To all around the world that called sent messages to console me, God blessings is what ask for you.

There’s a tall list of names I owe gratitude to, God bless you all.

Through it all I give thanks to God for life and strength in the course of this beautiful ordeal. My resolve is unshakable with God as my strength!

#InHisPresence#sikanhyiraadomaseda

