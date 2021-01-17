Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka Bulldog, has shared his first post after he was granted bail following his arrest by the National Intelligence Bureau.

He showed gratitude to friends in the political sphere, his family and other loved ones who showed concern when he was off the radar.

This was after he appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, for making statements that the police think threatened President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Charged with “offensive conduct, conducive to breaches of the peace,” Mr Hanson pleaded not guilty.

The court, presided over by Evelyn Asamoah, admitted him to bail in the sum of GH¢70,000.00 with three sureties. Two must be public servants.

But he has thanked National Democratic Congress (NDC) bigwigs such as former President Johm Dramani Mahama and the national organiser of the NDC, Joshua Akamba for their wise counselling when he was put in a cell.

