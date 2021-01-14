New Patriotic Party (NPP) Caucus leader in Parliament, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, has established that Fomena Member of Parliament (MP), Andrew Amoako Asiamah, will lose his position as the 2nd Deputy Speaker in Parliament if he intends to become an NPP MP..

He explained that the constitution does not permit two Deputy Speakers belonging to the same party.

This is because the First Deputy Speaker of the Eighth Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu, is a member of the NPP.

According to Mr Mensah-Bonsu, a by-election will be required if the Second Deputy Speaker makes such a decision, adding that it will amount to cross-carpeting.

“If he elects to be an MP on the ticket of the NPP, it will amount to carpet crossing and that will result in a by-election.

“If he succeeds, he cannot be a Deputy Speaker because the constitution provides that the two Deputy Speakers should not come from the same party. In that case, he will lose his Speakership,” he stated during a press conference in Accra.