Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, well known as Mzbel‘s son was left numb after his father’s identity was revealed.

The seven-year-old, in a video on social media, was spotted questioning his mother over who his father is.

Mzbel, who was eager to satisfy the young boy’s curiosity, gave him clues as to who the father is though she did not emphatically mention his name.

The singer revealed the son’s father was a New Patriotic Party member who ditched the party after he was disappointed over reasons she did not disclose.

The young boy screamed out loud and ‘fainted’ upon the revelation as Mzbel laughs in amusement.

That did not stop Mzbel from making more revelations including the fact that he is an Akyem man.

Watch the video below: