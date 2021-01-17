The finals for the maiden edition of the Asempa FM Community Sports Quiz has been scheduled for January 30, 2021.

A total number of 16 Communities were battling for the ultimate and after weeks of exciting competition, Kwashieman and Amasaman will battle for the ultimate.

The competition started on November 28.

Speaking ahead of the finals, Head of Sports for Asempa FM, Enoch Kwasi Worlanyo Wallace, expressed his delight after weeks of exciting sports quiz.

“I am happy to see all the communities battling for the supremacy. We as a brand want to help in the development of our sports and with this initiative, it tells you the impact we are making on air.

“All the contestants have done their best right from the start of the programme and the final will surely be exciting.

“Asempa FM has an exciting package and surprises for listeners.

“Thanks to you sponsors for making this programme an exciting one for us. We are happy for their partnership and we say thank you,” he said.

The participating communities were Nima, Darkuman, Osu, Odorkor, Amasaman, Nungua and Kwashieman.

The others were Ayigbe Town, Tabora, Kisseman, Santa Maria, Abossey Okai, Dansoman, Labadi, Accra Newtown and Kasoa.

The purpose of the maiden sports quiz is to bond with the audience through the interaction and also to give them the opportunity to share their knowledge in sports.