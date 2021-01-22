Effutu Member of Parliament (MP) has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of undermining the country’s democracy by protecting his Assin North colleague.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin’s comment comes in reaction to the injunction suit against James Gyakye Quayson by the Cape Coast High Court not to hold himself as an MP.

The MP is said to owe allegiance to both Ghana and Canada which violates the provision of Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana. He has denied that.

On the eve of MPs-elect swearing-in, the Cape Coast High Court ruled that Mr Quayson cannot hold himself as the MP-elect for the constituency.

However, Haruna Iddrisu, who leads the NDC MPs during the inauguration of the 8th Parliament argued that Mr Quayson was yet to be served with the injunction order, hence nothing bared him from going ahead to represent his constituents.

He was, therefore, sworn-in as MP for Assin North.

This did not go down well with Mr Afenyo-Markin who brought the issue to the attention of the Clerk who was presiding over the election of a Speaker in Parliament.

The Deputy Leader of the Majority Group in Parliament said he was drawing the attention of the Clerk so the House does not involve itself in an illegality.

Mr Afenyo-Markin said the NDC, protecting the Assin North MP, reveals how it is undermining the rule of law.

He insisted that the actions of the opposition MPs show “bad faith” and “ambush” of the system by allowing the MP to still come to Parliament.

“I think the NDC’s posture is dangerous for our democracy and dangerous for the rule of law in the sense that they have formed a human shield and protected him [Mr Quayson],” he said.

Meanwhile, the Criminal Investigations Department has been petitioned by the New Patriotic Party’s Central Region secretary, Takyi Mensah, to investigate the allegations raised against Mr Quayson.