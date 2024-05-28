Ghanaian comedian and actor, Clement Ashiteye, popularly known in showbiz as Clemento Suarez, has expressed worry about smoking among Ghanaian entertainers.

In a social media post, Clemento wrote: “I wish above all things that Ghanaian talent stopped smoking.”

It is unknown what may have informed his post but the issue of substance abuse has come up for discussion in recent times following the negative effects it has on people, particularly creatives.

Joy FM‘s Creative Addictions documentary brings to light the untold misery drug use and addiction have caused many people (including creatives) across the world. Some have died through the dependency, others are still wallowing in the condition.

Ghanaian creatives Kiki Gyan, Timothy Bentum, OJ Blaq, Nasty, Lord Kenya, Okomfo Kwadee, Sugartone, and Red Eye of 2Toff fame, former Peace FM presenter Eric Noah King, Bak Tye, Jay Dee, and others have been in this situation.

Elsewhere in the world, names like Michael Jackson, Lindsey Lohan, Whitney Houston, Johnny Depp, Elton John readily come to mind at the mention of drug addiction.

While some are able to overcome the addiction, others live in it till they fall off the cliff and get nudged into poverty. There are also those that lose their lives through this act.

Kwadee is one of a number of Ghanaians musicians whose music careers got knocked down due to drug dependency. He has, for the past decade and over, been battling drug addiction, going in and out of rehab centres.

Recently a video of him in a frail and unkempt state, performing at an event, raised concerns among music fans.

Ezekiel Aguyire, a family member of Kwadee told Joy FM last week that Kwadee was still battling mental health challenges. He therefore asked for financial assistance.

“He is not feeling well. But now he is a little better. We need the help of Ghanaians for our brother now. He is not supposed to be here but because for the sickness [he had to leave Kumasi],” he said.

While Clemento Suarez did not mention any name in his post, it is important to keep educating people on the dangers of substance abuse.

Watch the CREATIVE ADDICTIONS documentary below:

