The Director General of the National Lottery Authority, Mr Samuel Awuku, has once again secured the prestigious Overall Public Sector CEO of the Year Award at the 8th Ghana CEO Summit and Excellence Awards, marking his second consecutive win, a remarkable achievement that not only underscores his exceptional leadership but also his profound impact on the lottery industry.

Mr Awuku, the recipient of the 2023/2024 Overall Public Sector CEO of the Year Award, was also recognized as the CEO of the Year in the lottery Industry and attributed this achievement to the collective hard work, dedication, and commitment of the NLA’s Management and Staff.

Under Mr. Awuku’s visionary leadership, the National Lottery Authority has gained recognition in the sub-region and among lottery bodies, where he serves as the first-ever elected Anglophone Vice President of the African Lotteries Association (ALA).

With his strategic direction, the NLA is now recognized as a key partner for other African lottery bodies like Ivory Coast and Nigeria, where the Authority’s games are exported, raking in revenue for the Authority.

Mr Awuku is credited with transformational leadership, having regulated the consumer promotion space on the Caritas lottery platform, given back to communities, institutions, and individuals through the NLA Good Causes Foundation, and improved staff welfare.

By the World Lottery Association (WLA) standards, Mr Awuku, with the support of the NLA Governing Board and Management, has enhanced the Authority’s business operations by remodelling its Draw Studio and acquiring state-of-the-art draw machines, attained WLA Level 2 Certification in Responsible Gaming and spearheaded innovation and digitalization across various business operations.

CEOs, business leaders, and executives in private and public sectors also won awards for various field categories.

The CEO of Margins ID Group, Mr Moses Baiden Jnr., who took the award for CEO of the Year, Technology, Infrastructure National, also won Overall CEO of the Year, Private Sector, while the Group Chairman of KGL Group, Mr Alex Appau Daddey won the Group CEO and Conglomerate C EO awards.

The Ghana CEO Summit and Excellence Awards annually convenes top CEOs, Heads of State, entrepreneurs, and business leaders across West Africa and the globe.

Over 500 CEOs, business leaders, industry captains, and market leaders attended the 8th Ghana CEO Summit and Excellence Awards, including former President H.E. John Maham and Vice President of Ghana H.E. Dr Mahamoud Bawumia, who joined the session via Zoom.

The CEO Summit and Excellence Awards foster high-impact learning, insightful panel discussions, expert insights, and strategic networking opportunities.