James Obrempong took the stage on Nsoromma Season 6 with his rendition of Adina’s “Why,” but his performance elicited mixed reactions from the judges.

While the young contestant showcased his talent and courage, the judges had varying opinions about his delivery.

Judge MOG offered constructive criticism, urging James to improve for his next performance, expressing dissatisfaction with his voice.

But Akosua Agyapong said James was emotional because of the message in the song.

As Nsoromma Season 6 progresses, viewers can expect more captivating performances and intense competition among the talented contestants.

With only 12 spots available for the next stage, every performance counts.

Tune in every Sunday at 3:00 pm to watch the next chapter of Nsoromma Season 6 and discover which young talents will secure their place in the next stage of the competition.

