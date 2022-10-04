Ghanaian singer Adina Thembi formed part of the tall list of international music stars who graced the podium during this year’s Promiseland Festival that took place in Australia.

The mammoth crowd sang her song word by word as the Lynx Signee cheered them on with her awesome performance.

She performed some of her hit songs such as Take Care of You, Sika, Shoulder, Why, and Killing Me Softly among other notable ones that have been smash hits in the region.

Meanwhile, colleague musicians such as Kidi and Edem and other host of celebrities lauded her for the splendid performance.

Taking to Instagram shortly after the show, Adina thanked Australians for giving her an exciting experience.

